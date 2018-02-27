Live in Philly: Penn Museum hosts annual African cultures celebration

The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology hosted its 29th annual Celebration of African Cultures on Saturday in University City. The Celebration of African Cultures is a part of the Penn Museum’s World Culture Days series, which introduces visitors to the cultures found within the museum’s galleries through events.
Attendees participated in workshops about traditional African music and dance. Some of the activities included crafts, games, puppetry, yoga and documentary screenings.
There was also an African mini-marketplace and an African-inspired lunch menu in the museum’s cafe.
“I enjoy the crowd,” said Rashida Watson, who is the owner of The Silk Tent, an ethnic boutique in West Philadelphia. She had her items for sale at the event. “It’s very eclectic and they enjoy what I have.”
