LIVE: Updates from Temple RISE’s debate watch party at Craft Hall

Temple RISE is hosting a watch party at Craft Hall for all students and community members during the presidential debate.

As all eyes turn to Philadelphia for the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Temple RISE is holding a watch party for all Temple students and community members to attend.

Temple RISE, an organization with that aims to uplift student voices in swing states, is hosting its watch party at Craft Hall. The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and wrap up at 10 p.m.

Follow this page for live updates as events from the watch party unfold.

Live Updates

Updates will be posted here as the watch party unfolds.