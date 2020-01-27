Low bars score leads to tri-meet loss

On Sunday afternoon, Temple University women’s gymnastics (2-4) fell to West Virginia University (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and the University of New Hampshire (3-2, 1-0 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) in its second road meet of the season. The Owls tallied an overall score of 191.925 and scored season-highs on the beam and floor.



“Our team actually did a really, really good job on three events,” coach Josh Nilson said. “We’re going to make the adjustments this week but if you take bars out, I couldn’t be more pleased with our performance. Bars kind of did us in tonight.”



Beam was the first event of the day for Temple. Freshman Madison Brooks led the way for Temple with a career-high 9.775. New Hampshire freshman Alyssa Worthington was the top scorer in the event with a 9.9, a career-high. Temple totaled a season-high 48.225 on beam.



Temple also set a season-high 48.900 on floor. Junior captain Delaney Garin led Temple on floor with a career-high score of 9.85. Junior Faith Leary posted a 9.8 in her Temple debut on floor.



The Owls totaled a score of 48.375 on vault in the meet. Sophomore Ariana Castrence tallied a team-high 9.8 on vault and tied for first place in the meet with Mountaineers seniors Chloe Cluchey and Julia Merwin. Brooks and senior Jaylene Everett each notched a 9.7 on vault.



“The big thing we need to do is just focusing on the little adjustments on bars,” Nilson said. “You know, I think that how we were overcorrecting today at the meet and not really just letting the equipment do its job.”



Garin posted a team-high on bars with a 9.725 on the day. Junior Jordyn Oster achieved a career-high in the event with a 9.65. The Owls etched a total score of 46.425 on bars, a season-low. Mountaineers freshman Kianna Yancey was the top scorer in the event with a 9.875.



“[Oster] is always just solid for us, you know she’s steady,” Nilson said. “I’m very very happy with [Oster] but [Oster] just, she’s doing her job and that’s you know, you need that. You need people who are consistent.”



Temple will host Ursinus College (0-3) and the University of Bridgeport (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference) at the Ken Anderson Invitational on Friday, Jan. 31 at McGonigle Hall.



“We’re just going to focus on staying loose on bars, focus on the little adjustments and we’ll be strong going into Friday,” Nilson said.

