Lunchies 2019: Five under $5

Temple is lined with food trucks all around campus, and they bring different things to the table. These trucks offer everything from a savory vegan burger to a sweet mango and kale smoothie. Still, eating out can be expensive, and not every student is able to afford an $11 salad, so The Temple News compiled a list of five different hearty foods, all for $5 or less.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Bagel Hut
Location: Montgomery Avenue near Liacouras Walk
Price: $4.75
You can this egg and cheese sandwich on a plain, everything or wheat bagel along with the choice of bacon or sausage. For a vegetarian alternative, you can opt-out of a meat option, which will run $3.50.
VEGAN BURGER
Vegan Tree
Location: Norris Street near 13th
Price: $5
The burger has cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes, along with vegan mayonnaise all on top of a soy-based veggie burger and a crispy whole wheat bun.
SPAGHETTI
Eppy’s
Location: Montgomery Avenue near 13th Street
Price: $5 (Cash only)
The noodles are topped with a marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, which can be taken off for a vegan alternative.
KEBAB SANDWICH
Ebi’s Halal Lunch Cart
Location: 13th Street near Polett Walk
Price: $5
All of Ebi’s sandwiches, including chicken, lamb or falafel, are under $5. The chicken sandwich is topped with lettuce, tomatoes and white, red or chili sauces.
GREEN SMOOTHIE
Fruit Salad & Smoothie Truck
Location: Montgomery Avenue near 13th Street
Price: $4.50 (Cash only)
The truck offers 11 fruit and vegetable combinations, and you can customize your drink. Students can add whey protein or peanut butter for $1.
Photos by Ayooluwa Ariyo
