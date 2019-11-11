Man arrested for bench warrant after confronting protestors at Temple

The 22-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court.

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Temple Police today after climbing over a barricade to confront a small group of Christian fundamentalist protestors outside the Student Center shortly before 2 p.m. The arrest was not related to the interaction between the man and the protestors.

Officers talked to the man, who was not a Temple student, and checked his ID after he refused to leave the barricaded space. Temple Police found that the man had an outstanding bench warrant for failing to appear in an Upper Darby court, wrote Charlie Leone, director of campus safety services, in an email to The Temple News.

