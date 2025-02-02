Man injured in 12th Street shooting

One man was shot on 12th Street near Montgomery Avenue on Main Campus.

Updated Feb 2. at 4:13 p.m. EST.

A 27-year-old man was shot at 12th Street near Montgomery Avenue — near the Temple Police Main Campus Administration Headquarters and the View apartments — after an altercation inside a vehicle at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a Temple Public Safety social media post.

A TUalert informing the community about the incident was issued at 2:11 p.m.

Two firearms were recovered from the scene and police are still searching the area for offenders, who may have fled in a Tesla car, according to a social media post from the Temple University Police Association. No further information is currently available about the offenders.

The victim is not affiliated with Temple, according to a Temple Public Safety social media post. He is currently being treated at Temple University Hospital.

A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene, according to a citywide JBand audio shared to the Citizen app. The incident was first reported on the app at 1:41 p.m.

A previous shooting occurred less than three months ago outside of the Five Guys and Raising Cane’s on the same block.

The investigation is ongoing and the Philadelphia Police Department is leading the investigation, with TUPD’s assistance.

This is a developing story. Return to this page for updates.