The suspects eventually returned the stolen cellphone and earbuds to the victim, police said.

A 22-year-old man was robbed of a cell phone and earbuds near the intersection of 18th and Berks Street around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Three men wearing dark clothes approached the man with a gun and robbed him but eventually returned the stolen items, as per an email by the Philadelphia Police Department. No injuries were reported and a police investigation is underway, according to the same email.