Man shot near Temple University Hospital

Police arrested a man for shooting another man in the stomach while the victim was taking a pregnant woman to Temple University Hospital.

A man was shot on Broad Street near Ontario on April 19. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEEEWS

The Philadelphia Police Department arrested a man who shot another man in the stomach on Broad Street near Ontario at around 10 a.m. Monday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News. 

The victim was shot while taking a pregnant woman to Temple University Hospital and is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, Leone wrote. 

The man who fired the gun fled the scene in a car before he was arrested. Police officers also recovered the gun the man used to shoot the victim, Leone added.

