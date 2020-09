The 34-year-old male was shot in the buttocks around 10 p.m.

A 34 year-old male is in stable condition after being shot in the buttocks on 17th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, wrote Charles Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man, who is not affiliated with Temple University, drove himself to the hospital after being shot, Leone wrote.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police at the scene declined to immediately comment on the shooting.