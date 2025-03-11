March 11: AAC Tournament Special

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

11 March 2025 , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

In this special edition episode of The Playbook, the TTN sports editors join the men’s and women’s basketball teams down in Fort Worth, Texas, for the AAC Tournament. They talk about what to expect from both the men’s and women’s side. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Colin Schofield

Sienna Conaghan

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Pablo Rouco

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*