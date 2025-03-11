March 11: AAC Tournament Special

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

In this special edition episode of The Playbook, the TTN sports editors join the men’s and women’s basketball teams down in Fort Worth, Texas, for the AAC Tournament. They talk about what to expect from both the men’s and women’s side. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.