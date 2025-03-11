March 11: AAC Tournament Special

In this special edition episode of The Playbook, the TTN sports editors join the men’s and women’s basketball teams down in Fort Worth, Texas, for the AAC Tournament. They talk about what to expect from both the men’s and women’s side. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Ryan Mack
Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
