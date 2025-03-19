March 19: Basketball season Recap

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

The basketball season has come to an end for both the men’s and women’s teams. Both teams had their highs and lows, but the sports editors recap the season and talk about what to expect next year. Football has begun its spring practice, so the sports editors talk about how they look. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.