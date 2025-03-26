March 25: TSG Election Special

The election for TSG’s executive office begins tomorrow with two campaigns in the running. Temple Tomorrow, led by Lourdes Cardamone, a junior political science and criminal justice major and Janeese Hochstetler, a junior advertising major, and TUnited, led by Yaam Malka, a sophomore psychology and political science major, and William Walker, a junior political science and secondary education major come on to talk about their policies and what they would do if they were to be elected.
