March 25: TSG Election Special

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

The election for TSG’s executive office begins tomorrow with two campaigns in the running. Temple Tomorrow, led by Lourdes Cardamone, a junior political science and criminal justice major and Janeese Hochstetler, a junior advertising major, and TUnited, led by Yaam Malka, a sophomore psychology and political science major, and William Walker, a junior political science and secondary education major come on to talk about their policies and what they would do if they were to be elected.