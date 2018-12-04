Mascots parade around Christmas Village for local children

Mascots for a Cure, a nonprofit committed to supporting children battling cancer and other serious illnesses, partnered with Christmas Village in Philadelphia to host its first-ever parade. Nearly 20 mascots from local colleges, high schools and businesses attended Saturday’s event.

The mascots paraded around City Hall and Dilworth and LOVE parks, before returning to Christmas Village at LOVE Park at 15th and Arch streets. The costumed characters interrupted the village’s events to pose for photos with attendees.

The mascots, including Hooter the Owl, then went on stage to compete in a dance-off. Audience members voted for the winner by donating to the organization.

Volunteers from Mascots for a Cure walked around with buckets to collect money from the crowd.

“The more money we raise, the more kids and families we can help,” said Christopher Bruce, the brand development director for Mascots for a Cure. “So having this group of people and mascots and everybody come together is such an awesome thing, especially on the holidays.”