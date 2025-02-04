Mashburn named USBWA National Player of the Week

Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has been named a National Player of the Week by the United States Basketball Writers Association after back-to-back 30-point performances against East Carolina and Charlotte.

Mashburn was one of five athletes to earn the honor after pushing the Owls to back-to-back overtime wins last week.

Mashburn is averaging 22.1 points per game this season, which leads the American Athletic Conference and is the second-highest in the country. The guard has scored more than 30 points in three of his last five games including a career-high 34 in Temple’s double overtime win against Charlotte on Jan. 29.

Mashburn is shooting 44% from the field and 42% from three point range. In his last three games, the New Mexico transfer has shot 60% or better from beyond the arc.

In the Owls’ overtime win against East Carolina on Feb. 1, the guard connected on 10 of his 16 shots from the field including two of his three attempts from the three-point line to get him to 32 points. Mashburn played the entire 45 minutes and did not record a single turnover in the effort.

Mashburn shares the player of the week award with UMass guard Rahsool Diggins, Monmouth guard Madison Durr, Gardner-Webb guard Darryl Simmons II and Nebraska guard Brice Williams.