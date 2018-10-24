Men’s and women’s soccer players awarded conference weekly honors

One men’s, and one women’s athlete were named to The American’s weekly honor roll after scoring their first career goals last week.

Two Temple soccer athletes were honored by the American Athletic Conference for their performances last week.



Men’s Soccer



On Monday, Freshman Forward Elias Hellgren Villegas was named to The American’s weekly honor roll for scoring five points in two games against Pittsburgh and Connecticut.



Hellgren Villegas scored his first career goal in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 15, along with recording an assist on the Owls’ second goal. On Oct. 20, he tallied Temple’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss to UConn.



With last weeks production, Hellgren Villegas’ season points total stands at six.



Temple (4-8-3, 1-3-1 The American) will play conference opponent Tulsa on Saturday for their final home game of the season at 7:00 p.m.



Women’s Soccer



The American announced sophomore Defender Natalie Druehl to the conference’s weekly honor roll after scoring the game-winning goal in a conference match on Oct. 18.



Druehl’s goal gave Temple (7-9-1. 3-4-1 The American) a 1-0 win against Tulsa. With the win, the Owls’ gained three conference points and moved up to fifth in the standings – tied with Houston.



Her only shot on goal this season resulted in her first career score.



Druehl started in every game this season, compared to three game appearances in 2017.



Temple will host UConn on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex. The Owls could finish the season with 13 conference points with a win in their final game of the season, which would force East Carolina, who is in seventh place, to win their final two games to jump Temple in the standings.

