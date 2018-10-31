Men’s Soccer players awarded conference weekly honors

Two men’s soccer players received recognition for helping the Owls earn a spot in the conference tournament last week.

Juniors forward Lukas Fernandes and goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre were awarded the American Athletic Conference offensive player and goalkeeper of the week.



Fernandes and Lefebvre received the honors for their performances in Temple’s last two games. On Saturday, Fernandes scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Tulsa. His third game-winning goal of the season will send the Owls to the conference tournament starting on Nov. 6.



Fernandes had an eventful outing against Penn on Oct. 23, posting season highs in shots with 10 and seven shots on goal. He has six goals and four assists on the season and 41 shots with 23 being on goal.



Lefebvre recorded a shutout against Tulsa, and in a scoreless double-overtime draw with Penn. He recorded ten saves in those two games.



In 15 games this season, Lefebvre has 55 saves, allowing 17 goals.



This is the second time that Fernandes and Lefebvre have received these honors together this season. They received the same honors on Sept. 24. The same week, Lefebvre was honored by Philadelphia Soccer Six as their defensive player of the week.



Fernandes was placed on the conference’s weekly honor roll on Oct. 8, making this his third recognition from the American.



Temple (5-8-4, 2-3-1 The American) will take on Southern Methodist (8-4-2, 4-4-1 The American) in Dallas on Friday at 8 P.M.in their last game of the regular season.