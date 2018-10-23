Men’s soccer suffers tough loss to ranked opponent

A Temple foul in the 89th minute reversed what would have been the game-tying goal on Saturday.

Two calls by the referees in the final three minutes did not favor Temple University’s men’s soccer team.



Connecticut (9-2-2, 3-0-2 American Athletic Conference) had five more shots on goal than Temple (4-8-3, 1-3-1 the American) in their 2-1 victory on Saturday.



The Owls took the lead in the 39th minute and held it until the 63rd minute against UConn, which is ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.



In the 88th minute, the Huskies broke a 1-1 tie with senior forward Abdou Mbacke Thiam’s second goal of the game. The sideline referee judged the goal to be offsides, but after review, the upheld the goal.



Temple had nine corner kicks to UConn’s seven. The Owls thought they scored a goal in the 89th minute on a corner-kick attempt to tie the game, but a foul by Temple caused the goal to be disallowed.



Freshman forward Elias Hellgren Villegas scored his second goal this season and led the Owls with two shot attempts.



Junior forward Lukas Fernandes, the Owls’ leading scorer, did not record a point in a game for the second time in October.



The Owls have three games left in the regular season. They play Penn, a non-conference City Six rival, at the Temple Sports Complex on Oct 23 at 7 p.m.



Temple then finishes its schedule with two conference games, first at home against the University of Tulsa and finally away at Southern Methodist University.