More than 40 car windows smashed near Temple

The incident took place around 4:15 a.m. on 10th Street between Diamond and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

UPDATE at 8:42 p.m.

More than 40 car windows were smashed near Temple University’s Main Campus early Friday morning.



Temple Police responded to one complaint of a vandalized car to find dozens more damaged cars on 10th street between Diamond and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, said Brandon Lausch, a university spokesperson.

TUPD has identified three male suspects from surveillance footage, said Charlie Leone, executive director of Campus Safety Services. The Central Detective Division will work with TUPD and likely release video of the suspects.

Surveillance footage showed the incident took place around 4:15 a.m., Lausch said.

The video suggested the suspects’ motive was to cause “mischief” and items did not appear to be stolen based on TUPD’s preliminary assessment of the vandalism, Leone said. TUPD will be increasing patrols in the area.

Aaron Boumerhi, a junior health professions major, had his car vandalized on 10th street near Diamond in front of Diamond Green, an off-campus apartment building. He said nothing was stolen from his car, and he will not be filing a police report.



“Don’t keep anything in your car,” Boumerhi said.



Aaron Boumerhi (left) watches as his friend places a trash bag to cover his smashed car window. WILL BLEIER | THE TEMPLE NEWS

Allison Quinn, a junior psychology major, had her windows smashed after leaving her car near the corner of 10th street and Montgomery Avenue. She said she will be filing a police report, but was told it would take awhile for an officer to respond to because of the high volume of complaints.



She said she plans on driving the car home to get the window fixed.



Fahvian Shorey, a sophomore undeclared major, was staying at a friend’s apartment overnight at University Village near Cecil B. Moore Avenue and 10th street when his car was vandalized.

The university will be providing free overnight garage parking to affected students, Lausch said.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include information from Charlie Leone and how the university will be providing garage parking.

