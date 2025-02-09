“More than football”: A Temple student’s guide to Super Bowl LIX

The Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, and even non-Eagles fans at Temple are prepared to celebrate.

Charlie Halikman has spent his whole life rooting for the Eagles. He inherited season tickets at Lincoln Financial Field from his grandfather and even got the seat number tattooed in his memory.

“I’ve just kind of taken over that seat, because that was always the seat he was in,” said Hailman, a freshman media studies and production major. “And it feels just more than football at that point where it’s been a whole family thing.”

Since coming to Temple, Halikman has seen countless out-of-state peers convert to Eagles fanhood. They’ve flocked to City Hall for Philadelphia’s signature celebrations after major games, joining the ranks of the team’s increasingly large following.

But many are confused how Philadelphia sports developed such a robust – and rowdy – fanbase. Whether it’s the recent success the city has seen in their football and baseball teams or just something in the air, Philly’s fandom has been at the forefront in recent years, especially ahead of Sunday’s rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LIX.

Daniel Funk, a professor in Temple’s School of Sport, Tourism, and Hospitality Management, credits fans’ fervor to Philadelphia’s market size, rather than anything inherent to the city.

“Since Philadelphia is in a larger market, you’re just going to have more though, compared to like Green Bay,” Funk said. “So I think that’s why, I don’t know if they’re more passionate, but we have a lot of passionate fans.”

Philly sports fans’ intensity dates back as far as 1968, when Eagles fans pelted Santa Claus with snowballs following a two-win season. From that moment on, Philly fans have held a notorious reputation for their aggression and antics.

It isn’t unusual for Philadelphia officials to take extreme measures to prepare for the chaos of City Hall celebrations after a major playoff or championship game. In recent years, the city has greased poles and increased police presence around Broad Street in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. The city used up to 62 gallons of grease when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, Billy Penn reported.

It can seem harsh to some outsiders, but many who live in the city wear it as a badge of honor: “It’s a Philly thing.”

As far as the ever-increasing Eagles fan base at Temple, the team’s recent success certainly doesn’t hurt: In a three-year span, the Eagles have made it to the Super Bowl twice — making it an easy bandwagon to hop on to.

Funk said other “socializing agents” contribute to the high conversion rate at Temple. When out-of-state students first come to the school, they often have basic knowledge of football and the Eagles. But that awareness turns into attraction with proximity, which then turns to individuals fully identifying with the team and becoming fans.

And at​ Temple, the celebrations are a major social event. During playoff season, it can be hard to avoid getting invited to some tailgate or another.

“It’s not even just a sport, it’s almost like a holiday each weekend,” said Halikman, a freshman media studies and production major. “I think especially for college kids, they’re just like, ‘Oh, great, that’s fun.”

James Urban, a senior communications major, takes pride in his city. The last time the Philadelphia Eagles played in a Super Bowl was just two years ago, but he feels the city was left hungry for another shot at victory after their hard-fought loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

“It’s Philly vs. everybody,” Urban said.