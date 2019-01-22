Music writer pens in-depth book on Jimi Hendrix

LIVE1.19_LongCOPY DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS LIVE1.19_Long2COPY DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS LIVE1.19_Long3COPY DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS LIVE1.19_Long4COPY DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Acclaimed music writer and author Frank Moriarty celebrated the release of his 15th book “Modern Listener Guide: Jimi Hendrix” on Saturday at Tattooed Mom, a bar on South Street near 6th. The event featured an author conversation and Q&A session about his latest work.

“I wanted to use my perspective as a musician and music writer to synthesize Hendrix’s technical approach in a way that people could understand,” Moriarty said.

“Nothing beat the first time seeing him,” he told the fans who filled the upstairs of the popular dive bar. Before releasing the book, Moriarty spent about 10 years writing about rock and roll as a weekly columnist for the Philadelphia City Paper, which stopped publishing in 2015.

Attendees debated about which was the best Hendrix performance of all time, and asked questions about Hendrix’s family life and how he and his band financed their instruments during their early days.