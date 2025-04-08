Naese finding his stride on the green

Jake Naese’s passion for golf didn’t start on a high school team or with a professional coach — it began in his backyard when he was 12 years old.

Growing up in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Naese lived on a hole of the Royal Lakes golf course, where the game was always nearby. It was there, with his dad by his side, where he first picked up a club. What began as simple chipping and putting sessions on the green soon turned into something more.

It wasn’t long before Naese was hooked and the game became a central part of his life.

“I played lots of other sports growing up, so I’ve always enjoyed being on teams,” Naese said. “But I enjoyed golf the most because even though I’m still part of a team, there is still that individual aspect to it.”

Though his path to collegiate golf wasn’t straightforward, it has been one of steady growth and improvement. After redshirting his freshman season and seeing limited playing time during his sophomore and junior campaigns, Naese has come into his own as a senior. He’s become one of Temple Golf’s best players this year, showing a new sense of confidence.

“The last three years, he’s played really well and this whole year, he’s done a great job,” said head coach Brian Quinn. “He’s worked really hard on all aspects of his game. From an athletic standpoint, he’s starting to truly believe how good he actually can be. You can really see that he’s thinking, ‘Hey, I can do this at a high level.’”

Naese has shown improvement in his performances during multiple tournaments this season. He had a performance that left much to be desired at the Wexford Intercollegiate from Feb. 17-18. He posted rounds of 74-80-74, finishing at +12, which put him in a tie for 51st place.

Naese’s play leveled out at the Dorado Beach Intercollegiate from Feb 23-25. With rounds of 70-73-73, he finished the tournament even par at 216, tied for 35th place. While a move into the top 20 still eluded him, his ability to maintain steady play in all three rounds highlighted his ability to compete at a high level.

Naese’s recent performances are a testament to his resilience. A pivotal moment came at the ECU Intercollegiate from March 17-18, where he delivered his best performance of the season. Despite a tough second round score of 79, he bounced back with a 70 on the final day to finish the tournament tied for 8th place out of 100.

“I think it’s just trusting your preparations,” Naese said. “That’s been the biggest thing helping me the last couple of tournaments, just knowing that I put in the work and then just trusting in what I’m doing. You’re gonna hit some bad shots, so short-term memory is important.”

Naese’s ability to trust his process has been his biggest game-changer, especially in high-stakes collegiate tournaments. While his overall skillset has evolved throughout his career, it’s his transformation off the tee that stands out most.

What was once his biggest vulnerability has been turned into a strength. Naese now consistently puts the ball in play and sets himself up for better scoring chances. He’s grown a lot on the course, particularly in these critical areas.

Naese’s teammate and roommate Ethan Whitney has witnessed this transformation firsthand during the past four years.

“He found some confidence this year and kept rolling with it,” Whitney said. “He was able to believe in himself more and he started getting better results. I’m very proud of how he’s stepped up this year, he’s playing a big part on the team right now. He’s a great teammate, always positive and always wanting to get better.”

It’s clear that Naese has found his stride as the end of his senior season approaches. His game has come together in ways that few could have predicted at the start of his journey and his confidence is at an all-time high. With his improved driving and consistent play, he’s not just competing — he’s contending.

With the American Athletic Conference Championships on the horizon, Naese’s blend of experience and newfound skill makes him a serious competitor and his best performances may be ahead. He has firmly established his role on the team during the past three-and-a-half years, becoming a reliable teammate both on and off the course.

“I want to be remembered as someone who worked hard every day, gave it their all and just was, most importantly, a good teammate,” Naese said.