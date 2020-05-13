Nate Pierre-Louis to hire agent, pursue professional career

The guard will forgo his fourth year of academic eligibility.

Nate Pierre-Louis, a 2020 junior guard, will hire an agent, ending his NCAA eligibility, he announced on his Twitter Wednesday. This decision allows him to pursue a professional career in the NBA, G-League, or abroad.

Pierre-Louis declared for the NBA Draft at the end of March. At the time, he did not hire an agent and remained eligible to return to the Owls for the 2020-21 season.

Pierre-Louis played 91 games for the Owls from 2017-20. He averaged 10.7 points per game and was named the co-Most Improved player by the American Athletic Conference following his sophomore season in 2018-19.

Graduating senior guard Quinton Rose also hired an agent earlier this month. Rose signed with ROC Nation Sports, the sports management division of Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation.

