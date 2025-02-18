Nathanson making immediate impact during freshman season

Temple Fencing sabreuse Samantha Nathanson is leading the team in wins despite being in her freshman year.

In third grade, Samantha Nathanson’s world was flipped upside down when her mother decided to sign her up for fencing classes. Ten years later, Nathanson is still reaping the benefits of her mother’s decision.

Nathanson joined Temple Fencing last summer and was expected to spend most of her time watching and learning from her peers. The Owls entered the year ranked as the No. 11 team in the country and immediate playing time for Nathanson seemed scarce. Instead, Temple began the season with only three active players due to injuries and illnesses. The circumstances allowed Nathanson to step up and push her mental and physical bounds to the limits.

Nathanson has found her footing despite the unexpected start to her college fencing career. She leads the team with a 49-25 record and has played a pivotal role in the team’s successful weekend at the Schiller Duels on Feb. 1 and 2. The freshman finished the weekend going 14-2 including a perfect 10-0 outing on Sunday.

“It started off with a bang,” Nathanson said. “Having to be in for every school and every bout without taking a rest definitely impacted the way I fenced in the first semester, especially towards the beginning.”

Temple head coach Jennie Salmon had Nathanson on her radar since her time at Dynamo Fencing Center in Newton, Massachusetts. Salmon was familiar with the freshman’s childhood club — making the choice a no-brainer.

Nathanson joined the Owls after finishing her club career with four top-three finishes and a top 110 finish in the Junior Olympics in February 2024. She came to North Broad Street with potential to improve even more on a roster that sent a sabre to Nationals the season prior in Lauren Johnson.

Salmon has loved every single minute of the sabreuse’s journey. Being a strong player who has risen to the occasion in a short time has led Salmon to realize Nathanson’s unlimited potential, she said.

“I’m just really proud of her for staying the course,” Salmon said. “For trusting us as coaches, for learning how to push herself more than she has probably ever pushed herself and through her wonderful personality, helped this team rise.”

The Owls have gotten healthier since the start of the year, but Nathanson has still continued getting action. The increased playing time gave Nathanson a sense of calmness, which allowed her to get comfortable with competing while off of the strip, she said.

In addition,Nathanson has also developed a stronger sense of confidence since she first stepped foot on campus in August. The rest of the team has seen her poise on the strip rise through the course of the season, showing the potential that she possesses.

Fellow sabreuse Arwen Gormley has seen Nathanson’s effort first hand, watching her progress as a player with each practice. Gormley missed the first half of the season after tearing her ACL but she has been able to offer advice to the new addition while recovering on the sidelines.

“I really encourage her to realize that the only thing getting in the way is her own self-doubt,” Gormley said. “If she pushes past that, she’s golden.”

Nathanson has a competitive spirit and eagerness to win and get better that is noticeable to her teammates and coaches. Assistant coach Tasia Ford, who primarily works with the sabre squad, has seen her enthusiasm, especially in recent weeks. Ford is a former Temple sabreuse and she sees that familiar drive in Nathanson.

“I can see how badly she wants it,” Ford said. “She comes in and asks the right questions. She always wants more out of this experience and I was very similar to that too.”

Despite being a freshman, Nathanson has embraced having a new mindset and is eyeing an NCAA win for her team. While Nathanson has kept her head down for much of the season, her record could earn her a bid to NCAA Regionals or Nationals in March.

“I can owe it all to my teammates,” Nathanson said. “Just the positivity and the cheering and the loudness and support from everybody really pushes me to do better. I’m hoping for an NCAA win for our team, I’m hoping just great things and I know they’ll come.”