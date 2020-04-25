NFL teams select Temple players on Day 3 of draft

Four Owls were selected over the three-day draft.

Three former Temple University football players were selected by NFL teams on Saturday.

Cornerback Harrison Hand was selected with the 169th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Hand ranked as the 140th best player in the class, according to The Draft Network. In his draft profile, they note some teams might want Hand to play safety instead of cornerback.

After transferring from Baylor University, Hand played one season with the Owls in which he recorded 59 total tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley was drafted with the 196th pick in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He is the seventh-ever Temple player to be selected by the Eagles in the Draft.

Bradley was rated as the 289th overall player in the draft class, according to The Draft Network.

He was awarded one of Temple’s single-digit jerseys his junior year after becoming the team’s starting middle linebacker as a sophomore.

He led the Owls with 87 total tackles this past season. He also recorded eight tackles-for-loss, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Linebacker Chappelle Russell went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 241st pick. Russell was one of three Owls to participate in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

This is the first time four Temple players have been drafted to the NFL, according to a release by Temple Athletics.

Additionally, wide receiver Isaiah Wright signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent and defensive lineman Dana Levine signed with the New York Giants on Saturday.

