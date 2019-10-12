No arrests made in armed robbery on Oxford

The two suspects took $2 before fleeing.

12 October 2019 News

A man and a woman robbed a female student and her friend at gunpoint on Oxford Street near Bouvier early Saturday morning, wrote Charles Leone, the director of campus safety services, in an email to the Temple News. 

The student and her male friend, who is not affiliated with Temple, were walking when approached by the man and woman, and showed handguns, Leone wrote. The suspects hit them, stealing $2 before fleeing west on Jefferson Street.

Police will add evening patrols to the area and are currently checking all private buildings for surveillance footage, Leone added.

Gabrielle Houck

can be reached at gabrielle.houck@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*