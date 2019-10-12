No arrests made in armed robbery on Oxford

The two suspects took $2 before fleeing.

A man and a woman robbed a female student and her friend at gunpoint on Oxford Street near Bouvier early Saturday morning, wrote Charles Leone, the director of campus safety services, in an email to the Temple News.



The student and her male friend, who is not affiliated with Temple, were walking when approached by the man and woman, and showed handguns, Leone wrote. The suspects hit them, stealing $2 before fleeing west on Jefferson Street.



Police will add evening patrols to the area and are currently checking all private buildings for surveillance footage, Leone added.