Police found three shell casings along the sidewalk on the block where the shooting was reported.

Shots were fired on Bouvier Street between Cecil B. Moore and Montgomery avenues today around noon, according to a TUalert.

Police responded to the report, and officers found three shell casings along the sidewalk, wrote Charles Leone, the university’s director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

No injuries were reported nor any property damaged, Leone wrote.