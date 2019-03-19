No, Temple is not closing because of the mumps

The university has not had any conversations about closing Main Campus because of the mumps outbreak, which reached 54 Temple-related cases on Monday.



“No conversations regarding university closure have taken place,” wrote a university spokesperson in an email to The Temple News on Monday.



As of Monday, Temple-related mumps cases rose again to 12 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases. This is the first major mumps outbreak on Main Campus in more than 14 years.



Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that can be transmitted via the nose, mouth and throat. Symptoms include swelling of the face and jaw, fever and body pains. The incubation period is 12 to 25 days, and symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE

SYMPTOMS According to a university release, there’s no treatment for mumps. But you can relieve symptoms with tactics including:

Taking medication like Tylenol or

Motrin

Rest

Drinking fluids

PEOPLE AT GREATEST RISK OF

INFECTION AND TRANSMISSION People who are pregnant

People with illnesses that weaken their immune systems, like AIDS or any form of cancer

Health care personnel

International travelers

People who did not receive two doses of the MMR vaccine as a child

WHERE YOU CAN GET A THIRD SHOT Student Health Services

Pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid

Most primary care physicians and urgent care clinics have the vaccine in stock, according to a university release sent on March 4.



Someone with mumps is considered contagious two days before their face swells, through five days after, according to a university release. It’s recommended that people with mumps isolate themselves so they’re less likely to infect other people.



Students experiencing symptoms should contact Student and Employee Health Services.

