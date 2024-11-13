November 13: Big 5 Tournament

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

The basketball season has started, and the sports editor prepares you for what to expect from both the men’s and women’s sides. Football lost to Tulane 52-6 and will miss a bowl game for the fifth straight season. Volleyball earned its second straight win in a 3-0 sweep against North Texas. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.