November 13: Big 5 Tournament

The basketball season has started, and the sports editor prepares you for what to expect from both the men’s and women’s sides. Football lost to Tulane 52-6 and will miss a bowl game for the fifth straight season. Volleyball earned its second straight win in a 3-0 sweep against North Texas. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Colin Schofield, Sienna Conaghan, and Jaison Nieves.
Jaison Nieves
Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.
