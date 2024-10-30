October 30: Basketball Preview

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

In this episode of The Playbook, the sports editors put their Temple sports knowledge to the test through a trivia game. The basketball season is upon us, and the sports editor prepares you for what to expect from both the men’s and women’s sides. Football lost 56 points against ECU, including 29 in the third quarter in another devastating loss. Field Hockey fell to Yale, extending their three-game losing streak. All this and more on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Ryan Mack, Colin Schofield, and Jaison Nieves.