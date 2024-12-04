Owls bring in five recruits on Early National Signing Day

Temple Football brought in five players during the early signing period. Here is a sneak peek of everyone the Owls signed on Wednesday.

Temple has signed five high school players as part of its 2024 recruiting class, the program announced Wednesday morning on Early National Signing Day.

The signings come just two weeks following the dismissal of former head coach Stan Drayton on Nov. 17. Temple hired K.C. Keeler to be its new head coach on Dec. 1, while most of the recruits were from Drayton and his staff.

“It was really important that we, as a football program, followed through with a scholarship for these young men to come to Temple to play football and get a great education,” Keeler wrote in a press release. “They held true in their commitment not just to the prior coaching staff but to Temple University. I had a chance to speak with each of them today and I look forward to getting to know each one of them better as time goes on. As part of my first recruiting class here at Temple, we will be forever linked.”

Here is a look at who Temple signed on Early National Signing Day.

TE RYDER KUSCH

Kusch comes from The Hun School of Princeton in Princeton, New Jersey, where he posted 692 receiving yards on 35 catches during the Raiders 9-1 season. Kusch was named to the First New Jersey Prep A Team following the season.

Kusch joins a tight end room losing two of its main fixtures from this past season. Landon Morris entered the transfer portal and single-digit captain James Della Pesca is out of collegiate eligibility.

QB CAMREN BOYKIN

Boykin joins Temple from the Maret School in Washington, D.C. and gives it another quarterback to the roster following Chris Dietrich entering the transfer portal. The pro-style quarterback is a three-star recruit and finished his senior season with 28 passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Boykin joins a quarterback room that already includes 2024 starter Evan Simon, Forrest Brock and Tyler Douglas. It’s not likely Boykin will see immediate game action but he could be positioned for a starting role later in his career..

WR RAMEIR HARDY

The St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver stayed local after committing to Temple on July 11. The 6-foot, 2-inch Hardy helped his team advance to the PIAA Championship game, where the Hawks will play Central Catholic on Dec. 7.

Hardy joins a wide receiver room that is losing four of its top five leading receivers from this past season. Temple had freshmen wide receivers make plays for them at times like Jamar Taylor Jr. and Tyler Stewart, who helped the Owls on offense.

RB DE’CARLOS YOUNG

Young is a three-star recruit coming from Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and committed to Temple on June 27. Young rushed for 100 yards or more in eight of his 11 games this season. He finished the season with 1,401 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 220-pound Young gives Temple a power back in the backfield. Young can fill in for running back Antwain Littleton, who is out of eligibility. Young was named to the All-County first team as a senior following the season.

DB JAMARCUS PIERRE

Pierre, a two-star recruit, was one of the players who committed to Temple during the summer but de-committed on Nov. 22 after Drayton’s dismissal.

Pierre attended Cardinal Gibbons in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and finished his season with two interceptions to go along with 47 tackles. The Owls are losing cornerbacks Torey Richardson, Ben Osueke and Jaylen Lewis, and Pierre gives Temple another option in the back line.

WHAT’S NEXT

Temple will be able to add more recruits during the second National Signing Day on Feb. 5, 2025. The Owls had de-commitments following Drayton’s departure, but Keeler will have the opportunity to bring in recruits from high school and the transfer portal in the next two months.

“I love talent, but I want culture also,” Keeler said at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “We’ll come in and we’ll hit the transfer portal hard and we still have the high school guys. We’re talking to all of them and trying to get them to make sure they sign.”