Owls celebrate senior day at Temple Invite

Several Owls earned personal bests during the two-day event on April 9 and April 10.

Temple University women’s track and field competed in the Temple Invite on April 9 and April 10, which served as Senior Night for the graduating seniors on the Owls’ roster.

Senior Aisha Brown, who finished second place in the high jump with a mark of 1.70 meters. Graduate student Alanna Lally won the 800-meter event and finished just one second behind Temple’s program’s best time, while senior Helene Gottlieb finished fourth in the same event.

Graduate student Emma Gee finished second place in the 5,000-meter event, and senior Michelle Joyce finished fourth in the 1,500-meter event. Senior Mallorie Smith, along with freshmen Jewel Ofotan and Chidumga Nkulume, came in second in the 4×100-meter relay.

Redshirt-senior Grace Moore won the 1,500-meter event with a new personal best of 4:19.28.

“It was a wonderful event,” said head coach Elvis Forde. “All those that were seniors had a good weekend with regards to performance. There were no fans, but we had some family members who were cheering, and that made it special for these seniors.”

Several underclassmen Owls finished with high marks during the event.

Sophomore Tannekee Strachan finished first place in the triple jump with a score of 12.03 meters. Junior Marissa White finished in third place in the 400-meter event.

Sophomore Chelby Elam scored a personal best in the 100 with a time of 12.13 and a second-place finish. Nkulume finished in second place in the 200-meter event with a new personal best of 25.50. Freshman Lea Kerbiriou finished third in the 800-meter event.

Freshman Maya Scott, joined by Nkulume, Smith and White, finished in second place in the 4×400-meter event.

“Overall, it was a very balanced competition, and from the freshmen, all the way up through we had some good performances, nothing record-shattering,” Forde said. “I think that we left this meet feeling very good about how we need to move forward and make necessary improvements on some of the events.”

The Owls will make a short trip to the University of Pennsylvania both for the Quaker Invite on April 17 and the Philadelphia Metropolitan Meet on April 24.