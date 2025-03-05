Owls close out regular season with victory against 49ers

Win or lose on Tuesday night, the Owls had already clinched the four seed in the upcoming American Athletic Conference tournament. But their game against Charlotte, the final of the regular season, gave them one last chance to gain extra momentum heading into the postseason.

It wasn’t looking good for the Owls early on as they scored just four points in the opening quarter and went into halftime trailing by five. But Temple began to turn the tide in the third quarter and outscored the 49ers by two.

The game came down to the last quarter and was decided by the free throw battle. The Owls and 49ers only missed one free throw each in the final quarter but Temple shot six more to give it the edge.

Temple (19-10, 13-5 AAC) defeated Charlotte (9-20, 4-14 AAC) 60-54 Tuesday night at Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. The victory pushed the Owls’ winning streak to six games, their longest run since the 2016-17 season.

The game started slow with neither team able to score for the first three minutes. Temple guard Tarriyonna Gary finally found the first points of the game with a layup but the Owls only scored one more time the rest of the quarter as they shot 2-20 from field goal range. Charlotte wasn’t too hot itself, shooting just 4-17 from the field but they finished the quarter up 9-4.

The 49ers had the momentum at the end of the first quarter, holding Temple to a season-best four points in the quarter. Temple won the rebound battle in the first quarter with four more offensive rebounds but were unable to capitalize.

The Owls were able to turn around their poor performance going into the second quarter when guard Tristen Taylor knocked down a three pointer in the first thirty seconds to set the tone. But the good fortunes ended there as Temple failed to build upon the early points and the 49ers pushed their lead to eight.

The Owls slowly crawled their way back into the game at the end of the second quarter, as guard Tiarra East got her first points of the game to cut the lead down to five at 22-17 entering halftime. Charlotte was unable to push the game out of reach due to its struggles from beyond the arc, shooting just 1-12 from three point range in the first half. However, the 49ers found their sweet spot down low, outscoring Temple in the paint 18-8 which helped them keep their advantage going into the locker room.

Both teams seemed to finally gain steam as they traded points to open the second half. Temple took the lead for the first time since the first quarter at 34-33, fueled by a 7-0 run. The duo of East and Gary scored 11 of the Owls’ 19 points in the quarter.

The 49ers refused to back down as guard Kay Kay Green nailed back-to-back jumpers to put them back in the lead at 39-36, which they held to enter the final quarter. Temple flipped the script in the third by outscoring the 49ers in the paint, a huge reason for its comeback.

Charlotte went cold to begin the fourth quarter and missed four of its first five shots. East stepped up big down the stretch as she led the Owls on an 11-0 run to give them their largest lead of the night at 47-41.

Both teams were in foul trouble early and a field goal wasn’t made in the final four minutes — all the scoring came from the free throw line. The Owls connected on eight free throws in a row to go up by five with less than a minute to go.

The 49ers attempted to comeback but weren’t able to make a shot down the stretch, putting the nail in their own coffin. Temple guard Kaylah Turner hit three free throws in the final 21 seconds as the Owls picked up their sixth straight victory to close out the regular season.

The Owls will now head to Fort Worth, Texas, for the AAC tournament where they are the No. 4 seed and will receive a double bye. They will play an opponent that is yet to be determined in the quarter finals on March 10 at 3 p.m.