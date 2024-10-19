Owls cruise past Georgetown for seventh straight win

Throughout Temple’s six-game win streak, the Owls had struggled with starting games slow, taking multiple quarters to find the back of the net. Temple went into its game against Georgetown on Friday, desperate to break the trend.

Temple did just that and needed just four minutes to find the back of the net. Midfielder Agustina Tucceri fired a shot by Georgetown goalkeeper Ella Fahey to give the Owls the early 1-0 advantage.

The early goal set the tone for Temple who scored two more times and held the Georgetown offense at bay for the entire game. Temple used the performance to record its second straight shutout and seventh straight win.

No. 20 Temple (9-4, 3-1 Big East Conference) toppled Georgetown (3-10, 1-4 Big East Conference) 3-0 at the Temple Sports Complex. The Owls’ seventh straight win matches their longest since 2006.

”I saw them be prepared from the beginning of the game,” said head coach Michelle Vitesse. “Georgetown is a great team, they are very gritty and we are also a great team so just playing to our strengths…focusing on ourselves rather than bending for the opponent.”

Temple wasted no time to seize control, scoring a goal just four minutes into the game. Midfielder Myrthe Schuilenburg found Tucceri who recorded her first goal of the season on the Owls’ first offensive possession.

The goal fueled Temple and the Owls stepped up the aggression on both sides of the field. The Owls fired three more shots before the end of the first quarter, while the defense denied any scoring threats from the Hoyas.

“The entire week, we focused on Georgetown and what we have to do to perform at our best today,” Schuilenberg said. “Our defense really challenged us this week to prepare us for Georgetown.”

Georgetown opened the second quarter with back-to-back penalty corners and three shots desperate to find the equalizer. However, the Owls’ defense eliminated each opportunity to maintain the lead.

The Owls returned the favor with pressure of their own, immediately heading back on the attack. Schuilenburg followed up her assist on the opening goal by sending a shot by Fahey to double Temple’s lead.

Just a minute later, the Owls almost extended their lead once again. Midfielder Peyton Rieger sent off a shot but her chance missed the goal to the right. Neither team could make anything happen after that and Temple went into the locker room up 2-0.

The Owls continued to play aggressively to open the second half, looking to put the game further out of reach. Temple had an opportunity to do just that just two minutes in with a penalty corner. Back Alizé Maes shot the ball but it was blocked by the Georgetown defense.

The Hoyas cleared the ball, giving them a chance to get on the scoreboard. They earned a penalty corner, which was ultimately stopped by the Temple defense. Georgetown was fighting to get back into the game with back-to-back shots, but could not convert either of them.

The Owls found their third goal of the game just a few minute later to put the game on ice. Temple earned a penalty corner and midfielder Devin Kinzel found midfielder Tess Muller who fired her shot past Fahey for Temple’s third goal.

”No matter who plays, we always need to be locked in,” Muller said. “We need to make sure we convert the goals and play to our game plan.”

In the final quarter, both teams played with a high-intensity level. The Owls attempted seven shots in the fourth quarter compared to the Hoyas’ three. Neither team was able to find the back of the net as Temple cruised to a 3-0 win.

The Owls’ offense was sending pressure all game, finishing with 17 shots and nine shots on goal. Georgetown also had its share of offensive pressure, racking up nine shots and eight penalty corners, but Temple’s defense stood strong to record its sixth shutout of the season.

”We gave away eight corners, which is not great,” Vittese said. “We controlled the pace, maintained a good amount of possession and we gave up eight corners. We just have to clean that up and be more disciplined there.”

The Owls will begin their three-game road trip against Lafayette (8-5-0, 3-1-0 Patriot League) on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.