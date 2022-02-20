Owls defeat Yale at home

Temple University women’s gymnastics (7-4, 2-3 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) defeated Yale University (5-6, 1-1 The Ivy League) on Friday night in the Pink Meet, with a season-high 893 fans in attendance at McGonigle Hall.

“I love when the fans are here,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “We appreciate the support, it was so much fun. The team fought like crazy for that win.”

Temple scored 193.825 overall points while the Bulldogs tallied 193.075 points.

Temple opened up the meet on vault, posting a score of 48.600. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence recorded a 9.825 to earn her first event title this season. Freshman all-around Hannah Stallings placed third with a mark of 9.750.

On the next rotation, the Owls notched a 47.275 on bars. Freshman all-around Sarah Stallings recorded a 9.800 and tied her career-high, while senior all-around Caitlin Gray posted a 9.725 and Hannah Stallings added a 9.700 on the event. There were also three uncharacteristic falls on the event.

“It’s hard to pinpoint because the three that fell are our rocks,” Nilson said. “Every once in a while you just have a bad day, and unfortunately we had three bad days on the same day.”

Temple tallied a 48.850 on beam on the third rotation. Castrence and Hannah Stallings both recorded scores of 9.800. Sophomore all-around Renee Schugman and freshman all-around Summer Ruskey posted 9.775’s, Ruskey’s highest score on the event this season.

“Beam went seven for seven, that’s the first time we’ve done that this season,” Nilson said.

The Owls ended the competition on floor, notching a score of 49.100. Sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian won the event title with a career-high 9.900, the eighth gymnast in school history to achieve the score. Graduate student all-around Tori Edwards tied her season-high with a 9.850 and Schugman added a 9.800.

Temple will be back in action when they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on North Carolina State University (8-3, 2-2 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Dual Meet.