Owls down Mean Green, end season on three-game win streak

Less than seven minutes into the first half, Temple stormed out to a 10-point lead against North Texas.

The Owls were off to one of their best starts of the season and guard Aiden Tobiason added to the moment when he and two of his teammates fought for a loose ball until all three of them ended up laid out on the hardwood. The Liacouras Center exploded and head coach Adam Fisher was screaming until his face turned red in unison.

Temple ended up stretching its lead to 15 points, but the momentum crashed down after halftime. The Owls’ offense became stagnant and the Mean Green took full advantage. North Texas came within a single point but never took the lead.

Temple (17-14, 9-9 American Athletic Conference) snuck past North Texas (23-7, 14-4 AAC) 66-61 Sunday afternoon at The Liacouras Center. This is the first time that the Owls have finished the regular season with at least 17 wins since the 2021-22 season.

“The city of Philadelphia rewards you when you play a certain way,” Fisher said. “You’re blue collar, you play hard, they respect that and they live with the results. Our guys really competed and played really hard. I’m thrilled to get the win, but again, I think we played the right way.”

Temple flew out of the gates by displaying great cohesion on both ends of the floor. Guard Matteo Picarelli drained a pair of three-pointers that guided the Owls to a 10-2 lead. Temple’s close-out defense and rotations disrupted North Texas’ offensive flow. The Mean Green misfired on seven of their first eight attempts from the field while the Owls converted on four of their first six shots.

A baseline jumper from forward Elijah Gray extended Temple’s lead to 10 points, but North Texas started to establish some rhythm. The Mean Green found success attacking the paint and started to get to the basket with ease. Forward Brenen Lorient led the effort with 11 points on 5-7 shooting from the field at halftime. North Texas scored six of its first eight points down low as it trimmed Temple’s lead to 16-10.

Guard Zion Stanford struggled to solve the Mean Green’s defense but relief came in the form of Picarelli, Gray and forward Steve Settle III, who accounted for 24 of Temple’s 34 points in the first half. Temple remained in control as it held a firm 34-24 lead at halftime after 52% shooting from the field and 63% from downtown. Meanwhile, North Texas shot just 39% from the field and did not make a three in the first 20 minutes.

“We knew [North Texas] was a great defensive team,” Settle said. “They were going to get stops, but we also played outstanding defense today as well and tried to match their physicality a little bit. We knew that was something we had to do.”

Temple kept its foot on the gas as its lead ballooned to 39-24 less than three minutes into the second half. Temple’s balanced offensive attack continued to overwhelm North Texas, who entered the game as the third-best scoring defense in the country.

A spot-up three from Mean Green guard Atin Wright cut the Owls’ advantage to 39-31 as they suffered a three-minute scoring drought. Temple’s momentum was essentially killed when it committed five fouls less than seven minutes into the second half and North Texas started to display its defensive capability. The Owls lacked someone to generate offense as Stanford’s struggles continued.

The connectivity that the Owls displayed in the first half slowly disappeared as it suffered through a two-minute scoring drought. Still, Temple’s binding defense continued to blow up North Texas’ offensive process as it was also in the midst of a two-minute scoring drought, where it misfired on six of its seven attempts from the field. The Owls were up 50-40 with less than eight minutes left in the game but cracks in their armor were surfacing.

Foul trouble plagued both teams as their offenses reached screeching halts with the closing minutes of the game transforming into a free throw contest. North Texas totaled 21 fouls and Temple wasn’t far behind with 19. Temple still held a 56-48 advantage with four minutes remaining despite the ugly defensive discipline.

North Texas’ rim pressure further exposed Temple’s foul struggles amidst a stretch where it converted five straight shot attempts in the closing minutes. The Owls’ lead was cut to 60-59, but Stanford critically found Dezonie cutting to the basket for a layup that pushed their advantage to three points with 42 seconds left to spare in the game.

“We [advanced to the AAC championship] last year, we’re going there to do it again,” Picarelli said. “Like [Fisher] said, we’ve been in every game, played everyone. We’re going to go there and try to take care of business.”

Temple has clinched the No. 7 seed in the AAC tournament and will play No. 10 Tulsa (12-19, 6-12 AAC) on March 13 at 7 p.m. ET.