Owls drop home opener to Fordham

Temple Women’s Tennis won just five sets overall in its 5-2 loss to Fordham on Sunday night.

Temple Women’s Tennis (1-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) was defeated by Fordham (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) 5-2 Sunday afternoon. Temple won two of the three double’s matches, but has just one victory in single’s play in the loss.

KEY MOMENTS

Temple’s Irmak Ozturk and Nina Andreoni picked up a match point in the final doubles match of the day and clinched a 2-1 win in double’s action.

and picked up a match point in the final doubles match of the day and clinched a 2-1 win in double’s action. Temple’s Aditi Vaidya gained a crucial point off an impressive rally against Fordham’s Lily Chitambar to keep their singles match alive. However, Chitambar held off Vaidya in straight sets to pick up a sweep.

gained a crucial point off an impressive rally against Fordham’s to keep their singles match alive. However, Chitambar held off Vaidya in straight sets to pick up a sweep. Temple’s Maria Martinez earned a crucial point against Fordham’s Lorraine Bergmann in their singles match. The point helped Martinez stay alive despite ultimately losing to Bergmann.

earned a crucial point against Fordham’s in their singles match. The point helped Martinez stay alive despite ultimately losing to Bergmann. Temple’s Nina Andreoni picked up a key sweep against Fordham’s Sofie Siem in what was Temple’s only singles win.

picked up a key sweep against Fordham’s in what was Temple’s only singles win. Ozturk and Andreoni defeated Siem and Paola Ueno Dalmonico 6-4 to finish off doubles play.

6-4 to finish off doubles play. Ozturk was able to cut the deficit to 5-4 in her match against Julianne Nguyen, but Nguyen fought off a late surge to pick up a 6-4 win.

but Nguyen fought off a late surge to pick up a 6-4 win. Marianthi Christoforidou rallied to gain a massive point against Dalmonico, keeping the match alive 5-4.

THE NUMBERS

Temple’s Thamara Kawaratani and Christoforidou defeated Nguyen and Aya Matsunaga by a score of 6-4 to open up doubles play.

and Christoforidou defeated Nguyen and by a score of 6-4 to open up doubles play. Martinez and Shevita Aulana dropped their match against Bergmann and Chitamber 6-4.

dropped their match against Bergmann and Chitamber 6-4. Temple picked up two wins in doubles action on the day to just one loss.

The Owls dropped all but one of their singles matches.

Christoforidou and Andreoni were the only Temple players to win sets in singles action.

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“It’s a new team, five freshmen recently came in and one transfer,” Martinez said. “Today’s match was a little bit tough but at the end of the day, you have to think about the next match and try to be positive.”

WORDS FROM COACH

“Sometimes you win and sometimes you learn,” said Women’s Tennis coach Jeff Brandes. “We did a lot of good things today, we played a really tough team and we’re just going to go back to work.”

ON TAP

The Owls will travel to Washington, D.C to face off against Howard (0-1, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) on Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m.