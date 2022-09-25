Owls drop second straight game to winless Penn

Temple field hockey (7-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to the University of Pennsylvania (1-7, 0-1 Ivy League Conference) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex, marking the first time the Owls were shutout this season. Despite coming out strong in the first half with multiple opportunities, Temple was not able to capitalize on their seven penalty corner attempts due to strong defense from the Quakers.

KEY PLAYS

Just under 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, senior midfielder Meghan Ward scored her first goal of the season to put the Quakers up 1-0.

With seven minutes remaining, sophomore goalkeeper Frederique Wollaert made a save on a shot from senior defender Mckenna Burkardt to keep the Quakers in the lead.

With under five minutes remaining and to put the game out of reach, Ward got her second goal of the game off a rebound from a penalty corner.

THE NUMBERS

Ward finished with two goals, her first two of the season.

Senior goalie Molly Frey finished with two saves.

Wollaert finished with four saves and her first shutout of the season.

WORDS FROM THE TEAM

“We just have to learn to play our game and keep up,” Burkhardt said. “I think we did that in the first half we were neck and neck with Penn and we just kept this simple we’d go around, but I think when we came into the second half, we just fell off.”

”We have a game plan and in the first half, we played our game and it went well,” said sophomore forward Devin Kinzuel. “We were dominating the second half and it kind of fell off because we were not playing our game and we started letting them win all the fifty-fifty balls and I think it’s just what team wants to be more desperate.”

WORDS FROM COACH

“My message at the end of the game was like, we can’t come out thinking things are just going to happen the same way again, we have to make them happen and take advantage of our opportunities” head coach Michelle Vittese said.

ON TAP

The Owls will look to rebound from the loss on Sept. 30th against Big East rival Georgetown University (3-6, 0-2 Big East Conference) at 4 p.m.