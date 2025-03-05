Owls escape late comeback attempt from Golden Hurricane

Temple entered Tuesday’s matchup against Tulsa without guards Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Shane Dezonie. The duo, especially Mashburn who leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring, create valuable offensive outputs so the Owls were left short-handed and in quite a void being without them.

It was guard Zion Stanford who saw the opportunity to step up and firmly grasped it. He tore through Tulsa’s inferior defense with a series of aggressive finishes and clean pull-up jump shots. His scoring prowess was all the Owls needed to escape the Golden Hurricane and obtain their second consecutive win.

Temple (16-14, 8-9 AAC) escaped against Tulsa (11-19, 5-12 AAC) 81-77 Tuesday night at Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Owls are now one step closer to clinching the seven seed in the AAC tournament.

Temple got off to a strong start as it scored six unanswered points, but Tulsa strung together an 8-2 run that tied the game at eight points each. Stanford and forward Steve Settle III found success by attacking one-on-one matchups to get to the paint.

The Golden Hurricane’s offensive process was thrown off as the Owls made consistent stops off pick-and-rolls. However, guard Keaston Willis’ hot-shooting prevented Temple from taking control as he connected on two shots from downtown in the first six minutes of action.

As Tulsa found its rhythm, Temple’s offense fell into disarray. The Owls misfired on eight of their first 12 shot attempts and they settled for low-percentage shots in an offense that lacked motion and cohesion. The Golden Hurricane clung on to a 14-12 lead but Temple went on a five-point run midway through the first half to flip the advantage.

Temple’s strong defensive edge remained. The Owls’ timely rotations and execution of various coverages disabled the Golden Hurricane from creating separation to send off effective shots. Temple continued to attack the rim with mixed results as it scored 22 of its first 40 first-half points down low.

The Owls finally gained separation after embarking on a 16-2 run where it only missed one of its seven shot attempts to take a 36-23 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the first half. Temple diversified its attack with Settle, Stanford and guard Matteo Picarelli all draining momentum-shifting threes in the span.

Despite Tulsa ending the half on a 6-2 run, the Owls carried a 40-32 advantage heading into the second half. Temple shot 50% from the field throughout the first 20 minutes with Stanford and Settle accounting for a combined 21 points. Picarelli also pitched in eight points on 2-3 shooting from the field.

The Owls’ energy from the first half was nowhere to be found as they scored just two points nearly six minutes into the second half. Tulsa took advantage and cut Temple’s lead to 42-40. The Golden Hurricane put Temple forward Babatunde Durodola in pick-and-rolls and used his lack of mobility to create easy scoring opportunities. To make matters worse, Stanford struggled as a decision-maker when faced with multiple defenders.

The cushion the Owls created was vanquished as the teams traded buckets. Stanford eventually returned to form, attacking within the arc off screens. However, Tulsa guard Dwon Odom shared a similar impact as a pick-and-roll engine and gave his team its first lead since the seven minute mark of the first half with a 55-54 advantage.

Stanford’s improved floor vision allowed Temple to retain the 59-55 lead. In the absence of Mashburn, Stanford was the one to step up again and he finished with 20 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, seven rebounds and five assists. Four of his assists came in the second half where he made adequate reads to the likes of Durodola and forward Elijah Gray off pick-and-rolls.

However, Stanford’s talents could only carry the Owls so far. Tulsa obtained a 69-67 lead during a 6-0 run where Willis connected on a critical and-one finish. Temple didn’t receive production from anyone besides Stanford and the Golden Hurricane sprinkled in zone coverage to take the lane away from him which proved to be effective.

The Owls at last came up with a response in the form of guard Quante Berry. He drilled a spot-up three and delivered a skip pass to guard Aiden Tobiason, who attacked the rim from the weak-side corner to give Temple a 76-74 lead with less than a minute remaining.

After Odom split a pair of free throws, Berry was sent to the line where he cashed in on both attempts. Berry and Gray added two and one more free throws, respectively, which ended up being the final blow that gained the Owls their 16th victory of the season.

Temple will close out the regular season when it faces North Texas (22-6, 13-3 AAC) at The Liacouras Center on March 9 at 2 p.m.