Owls fall to Golden Hurricane for second straight loss

The No. 8 ranked University of Tulsa (10-1, 5-1 The American Athletic Conference) defeated Temple University men’s soccer (2-7-2, 0-6-0 The American) 2-1, handing the Owls their second straight loss on Saturday night.

“I was happy with the game plan,” said head coach Brian Rowland. “I was happy with where we were able to generate counters, I wish we would’ve done more, I wish we could’ve created more opportunities from those situations that were on throughout the game.”

The Golden Hurricane tallied 15 total shots and eight shots on goal in their winning effort. With few offensive chances, the Owls only recorded four total shots and three shots on goal, two of which the Golden Hurricane’s freshman goalkeeper Alex Lopez saved.

Golden Hurricane’s sophomore forward Alex Meinhard scored the first goal of the game in the 47th minute on a penalty kick that found the left side of the net.

The penalty kick was a controversial call because it came after a foul on Owls’ sophomore forward Aly Camara that appeared to have occurred just outside the box, even though the referee deemed it was inside. Camara received a yellow card on the play.

“We looked at the replay, it’s outside the box,” Rowland said. “I mean we don’t have replay, which is unfortunate, that’s a big call. But it’s a foul we didn’t need to make.”

The game was Camara’s first start of the season in the game, and he registered one of the team’s three shots on goal in the losing effort.

Following the Golden Hurricane’s opening goal, Owls’ senior defender Spencer Patton tied it up just two minutes later on a breakaway goal for his first goal as an Owl.

Owls’ sophomore midfielder Amir Cohen crossed it over to Patton on the left side of the field, and Patton fired his curling shot past the outstretched arms of Lopez into the right corner of the net.

Golden Hurricane’s junior defender Til Zinnhardt scored the go-ahead goal at the 59-minute mark with a powerful header on a corner kick making the lead 2-1.

Owls’ Senior goalkeeper Goodwill Agbaadem, who totaled three saves in the match, earned his first collegiate start after sophomore goalkeeper Liam Cummings suffered an undisclosed injury.

“I thought Goodwill played very well,” Rowland said. “He didn’t really have that much to do to be fair but he looked confident, he did what we asked him to do and I thought the guys in front of him played really well.”

Temple will face the University of Pennsylvania (6-3-2, 1-1-1 Ivy League) on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Rhodes Field in University City.