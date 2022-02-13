Owls fall to North Carolina on the road

Temple University women’s gymnastics lost to the University of North Carolina in the Dual Meet.

Temple University women’s gymnastics (6-4, 2-3 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) fell to No. 26 University of North Carolina (8-5, 5-1 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels narrowly won by a score of 195.600 to 195.425.

“What I’m really happy about is that they did four events,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “It’s our first meet where we realistically did all four. I mean the judging was tight but this is a great building block for the team. Overall, we had 23 out of 24 routines hit.”

The Owls started the meet on bars, recording a score of 48.570 on the event. Freshman all-around Sarah Stallings and sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian led the team with scores of 9.775, and they tied for fourth overall. This was Donabedian’s first appearance on bars this season.

Temple’s second rotation was vault, where the team tallied a score of 48.675. Stallings and senior all-around Julianna Roland led the team with scores of 9.775 and tied for fifth in the event.

For its third rotation, Temple posted a score of 49.025 on the floor. Graduate student all-around Faith Leary tallied a score of 9.875 for the third time this season, marking her first event win of the season. Sophomore all-around Renee Schugman and Donabedian notched scores of 9.825, tying for fourth overall.

“[Leary] did a great job,” Nilson said. “When she just enjoys the floor and performs on the floor, she looks fantastic. She just had a lot of fun, and she just trusted her training.”

The Owls ended the night on beam, posting a score of 48.975 in the event. Freshman all-around Hannah Stallings scored a career-high 9.875 and tied for second overall in the meet. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence recorded a 9.825 and Schugman tallied a 9.800, placing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Temple will return home to face Yale University (2-5, 1-1 The Ivy League) in the Pink Meet at McGonigle Hall on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.