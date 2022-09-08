Owls field hockey playing motivated for bounce-back season

Temple University Field Hockey returns many starters who are set on furthering their progress from last season.

Following a back-and-forth 2021 season, Temple University field hockey is looking to finish with a positive record in the Big East Conference in 2022.

The Owls are coming off a 8-11 record last season, finishing above .500 in conference play with a 4-3 record. Many starters have returned to the Owls this season and with several solid opponents on the schedule, they will need to stay consistent all season long to reach a conference championship.

Temple has emphasized defense this year because they were outscored 33 to 22 during the 2021 season. The Owls are hoping to control the tempo and their offense to help defeat their opponents through possession this season.

So far, the Owls have only given up one goal during the 2022 season, which was scored by graduate student Annie McDonough of No. 12 University of Virginia. The Owls may have lost that game 1-0, but it was a close match throughout, proving the Owls have honed in on their defense.

The Owls opened up their 18-game season with two consecutive wins and one loss. In a 1-0 win against Lafayette on Aug. 26, Temple was locked into a defensive battle against the Leopards until the Owl’s own junior Olivia Vaccari broke through for a score.

In the Aug. 28 game against Lehigh, six different players recorded a goal and it was the first time since 2015 against Towson that Temple put six in the back of the net. The Owls recorded a shutout in both of these contests.

This was followed up by another 2-0 win over Longwood University on Sept. 4, bringing the Owls to 3-1 on the year.

Heading into the season, the Owls were ranked fourth in the preseason Big East conference poll — the only Temple team remaining in the conference — but head coach Michelle Vittese didn’t seem to be phased about her ranking. She is only focused on Temple’s physical and mental progress, which is the key reason the Owls are 3-1 so far.

“I don’t really necessarily think about rankings,” Vittese said. “I think just for me, it’s just about doing what we do well, playing the brand of hockey that we’re proud of that we know is going to compete for championships.”

Vittese also believes being ranked fourth set the tone for the season, leading the team to chip away at the path to championships game by game.

The Owls have experience and skill on their roster with talent up top from senior forward Tali Popinko and sophomore midfielder Julianne Kopec. The focal point of their defense has been graduate student back Nienke Oerlemans.

Oerlemans, who returned for her graduate year, is a weapon for the Owls. She can play every position and doesn’t need to be substituted. Last season, Oerlemans was one of four Owls to post a dangerous shot, ranked No. 12 in the NCAA and tied for second in the conference.

She has one goal and three assists so far this season, but her defensive communication and movements alongside senior goalie Molly Frey have been key for the Owls. However, Oerlemans understands her individual accolades do not represent the team’s success.

“We are a team, we all have a certain role to play in games,” Oerlemans said. “In practice we use different scenarios, where we know we will be best at.”

Popinko, who also has one goal on the year, has high expectations for her teammates and the team this season.

“It’s honestly just to keep seeing our team build and continue to blossom,” Popinko said. “It has been like a huge difference from this year to now and I’m really excited to see where the team goes this year.”

The Owls take on Long Island University (1-3, 0-0 The Northeast Conference) on Sept. 9 in a good matchup for the Owls given the Sharks’ 12 goals allowed.