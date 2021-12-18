Owls game against Dragons postponed

Temple University men’s basketball postponed its game against Drexel University due to COVID protocol issues in the Dragons’ program.

The Temple University men’s basketball game against Drexel University is postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Drexel program, according to a release from Temple University Athletics Saturday afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.

This is the first postponement of the season for the Owls, who have a 6-5 record through 11 scheduled games. The Dragons have a 5-5 record.

Temple’s next game will be against Delaware State University (2-8, 0-0 The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) on Dec. 22 at the Liacouras Center.