Owls game against Dragons postponed

The Temple University men’s basketball game against Drexel University is postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Drexel program, according to a release from Temple University Athletics Saturday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.
This is the first postponement of the season for the Owls, who have a 6-5 record through 11 scheduled games. The Dragons have a 5-5 record.
Temple’s next game will be against Delaware State University (2-8, 0-0 The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) on Dec. 22 at the Liacouras Center.
