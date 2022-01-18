Owls’ game against Shockers postponed

Temple University men’s basketball game on Jan. 19 against Wichita State University is postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

Temple University men’s basketball’s game against Wichita State University is postponed to a later date due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Shockers’ program, according to a release from Temple University Athletics Tuesday morning.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Liacouras Center, and was one of several schedule changes made by the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls (10-6, 3-2 The American) are on a three-game winning streak in conference play, while the Shockers (9-7, 0-4 The American) have lost four straight games.

Temple’s next game will be at the University of South Florida (6-10, 1-3 The American) on Jan. 22 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.