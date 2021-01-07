Owls’ game at SMU moved to Jan. 11

Temple men’s basketball changed their scheduled conference game against Southern Methodist to allow for more preparation.

Temple University men’s basketball’s scheduled conference game against Southern Methodist on Jan. 10 is moved to Jan. 11, Temple Athletics announced today in a press release.

The date change provides the Owls with an additional day to prepare for the game, according to the release.

Temple’s basketball program paused all activities on Dec. 31, 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program and contact tracing among student-athletes, The Temple News reported.

Tip off will begin at 3 p.m. that day and the game will be televised by ESPN+, according to the release.