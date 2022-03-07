Owls go 1-1 on Sunday afternoon on Senior Day

Temple University gymnastics defeated West Chester University but fell to University of New Hampshire on Sunday.

Temple University gymnastics (11-8,3-6 East Atlantic Gymnastics League) placed second on Senior Day Sunday evening in McGonigle Hall, defeating West Chester University (13-4, 8-0 Gymnastics East Conference) but falling short against the University of New Hampshire (9-7, 3-4 EAGL).

New Hampshire recorded a score of 195.950, Temple tallied an overall score of 195.150 and West Chester posted an overall score of 192.950.

“The team was outstanding on beam and floor tonight,” said head coach Josh Nilson. “Vault was also very solid. We had some uncharacteristic issues on bars, but the way the team rallied and responded to that adversity was the best that a coach could ask for.”

The Owls opened the meet on vault, winning the event title with a mark of 48.825. Senior all-around Ariana Castrence led the team with a 9.800 as she placed third overall. Freshman all-around Hannah Stallings and freshman all-around Sarah Stallings both recorded a score of 9.775 for fourth overall.

Temple notched a score of 47.625 on bars in the second rotation. Castrence scored the highest on the team with a 9.775 while Sarah Stallings added a 9.750.

“[Castrence] is one of a kind,” Nilson said. “Tonight was her senior night, and I was very happy to see her be able to say goodbye to her home crowd performing this way.”

In the third event, Temple set the new school record on beam with a score of 49.325. Castrence and senior all-around Julianna Roland both posted scores of 9.925 to tie for first place. Sophomore all-around Renee Schugman and Hannah Stallings both notched scores of 9.875 to set and tie career-highs, respectively.

“We have a solid beam team,” Nilson said. “They are doing a great job. I am very proud of them, but I am not surprised by this performance. They earned the right to have a night like this.”

The Owls closed out the meet on floor as they won the event title and tied a school record with a mark of 49.375. Sophomore all-around Brooke Donabedian placed first place with a 9.950 as she tied a 22-year-old school record. Schugman and graduate student all-around Tori Edwards posted marks of 9.875.

“I am very proud of beam and floor tonight,” Nilson said. “They were in a tough spot after bars, but both events rallied and came through strong. The best part about both of those lineups is that I think they both can be even better.”

Castrence claimed the all-around victory with a score of 39.275, as she tied the third-highest score in school history.

Temple will travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota to take on the University of Minnesota (6-7, 5-5 The BIG-10), Utah State University (9-8, 3-4 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference), and Long Island University (6-13, 0-9 EAGL) in a Tri Meet to close out the regular season.