Owls guards suspended for violating team rules

Temple Women’s Basketball has suspended two players as two others leave the program ahead of tonight’s contest against Tulane University.

Sophomore guards Jasha Clinton and Aniya Gourdine have been suspended by head coach Diane Richardson for tonight’s contest against Tulane University (13-7, 3-4 The American) for violating team rules, sources told The Temple News.

Additionally, graduate forward Jalynn Holmes and freshman guard Kourtney Wilson have both voluntarily left the program.

Clinton was averaging 11.1 points per game, which ranks second on the team in scoring after senior guard Aleah Nelson. Since returning from a 12-game absence, Gourdine has received regular minutes at guard. She also recorded the first triple-double in program history last season.

Holmes has been with the program since last season, playing in 28 games and averaging 1.8 points per game last season. This season, Holmes has only appeared in nine games and produced the same scoring average. Wilson appeared in just four games this season for the Owls.

The Owls are in the midst of a three-game losing streak where Clinton and Gourdine have received significant minutes at guard. Nelson is expected to start alongside junior guard Tarriyonna Gary for the Owls.