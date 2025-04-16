Owls look to “continue growing” at conference tournament

When Temple hired Jeff Brandes as its new director of tennis, the women’s roster underwent a complete makeover. They returned only two players from the 2023-24 season in Thamara Kawaratani and Marianthi Christoforidou, while adding five freshmen to fill the gaps.

As a result, the team struggled to start the season and went just 3-8 in their first 11 games. But the Owls heightened their play and closed the regular season, going 4-4 in the final month.

The Owls faced nine teams that finished with winning records during the 2025 season. They fell to each of those teams except for their 4-0 sweep against Fairleigh Dickinson on April 8, which came in on a six-game winning streak. They are now looking to ride the end-of-year success into the American Athletic Conference tournament from April 17-20 to try to make noise as the 13th seed.

“Unfortunately, some injuries have been setbacks, but we are peaking at the right time for sure,” Brandes said. “We grow from every match and every match is an experience to grow your game and that’s what we’re looking to do and we’re on the right path. We are a really young team so it’s going to be a great experience to play against so much high-level competition.”

The players had to get through the challenges that come with an almost entirely new roster, which led to the early slump. To make matters worse, Kawaratani, the team’s captain, missed two matches with a chronic elbow injury and underclassmen had to step up.

Freshman Irmak Ozturk’s consistency allowed her to take the reins at the top singles position for much of the season. She finished the regular season as one of the players on the team with a winning record in singles play and tied for first with eight wins. Christoforidou also holds eight wins and closed out the season on a five-match win streak.

“We played against really tough teams this season,” Ozturk said. “Every time we would fight for the ball, the other team did too and I had to keep my confidence because a big part of tennis is your confidence. I also had the support of my teammates and we encouraged each other a lot.”

Nina Andreoni also stepped up in her first collegiate season. The duo of her and Ozturk adjusted to the next level quickly and led Temple in doubles with a 9-3 record. Andreoni stood out by herself as well, finishing the season with a 4-3 record and and now she wants to build on her two-match winning streak.

Kawaratani has been another huge asset this year, being named captain before the season started. She was part of a team that featured mainly upperclassmen and a nationally ranked doubles squad last season. She made her mark with 10 singles wins in the 2023-24 season while performing well in doubles action — she and Christoforidou won 11 matches as a tandem. She developed her play this season and picked up four singles wins and six doubles wins.

“I did not come into this season with any expectations, but I am pleased with the passionate and great people I have encountered [and in order to win] we are going to need teamwork and support from one another,” Kawatari said. “We have to be understanding that this is our last push for the season.”

Temple’s doubles play has also been strong lately, as the team finished with an overall record of 24-23. Christoforidou has been a top doubles performer with seven doubles wins.

Temple enters tournament action as the No. 13 seed, where it will take on No. 4 seed Tulsa on April 17 at 10 a.m. The Owls will face the winner of No. 12 seed ECU and No. 5 seed Wichita State on April 18 if they defeat the Golden Hurricane.

The conference tournament gives the Owls a chance to build on the end of their regular season. However, the year has been a learning experience for the team which had to overcome a tough start to reach its goals. Temple has shown it’s built for the future and the conference tournament will give it a chance to compete with the AAC’s best.

“This season has met expectations,” Brandes said. “The most important part is that your competitive spirit is high for every match, that’s one of the things you [always] have control over.”