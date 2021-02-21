Owls lose second straight game to Old Dominion

With five seconds remaining in the first quarter, Old Dominion sophomore back Nicole Fredricks scored off a rebound on a penalty corner opportunity, giving the Monarchs a 1-0 lead they never relinquished.

Temple University field hockey (1-2-0, 0-2-0 Big East Conference) lost 1-0 to Old Dominion University (2-1-0, 2-0-0 Big East Conference) on Sunday afternoon, in Norfolk, Virginia a game in which Temple was unable to produce a viable offensive attack.

Today’s loss makes back-to-back losses to the Monarchs and back-to-back losses to begin Big East play for the Owls.

“We will watch the film, make the corrections that we need to make,” said head coach Susan Ciufo. “This spring is a new spring for us, it’s back-to-back games, it’s very different than what we are used to.”

The Monarchs found success offensively from the opening quarter and took advantage of the possession battle, allowing them to produce 14 shots on goal.

“Their tactic was just to make us run and they just held possession of the ball, and kept going back-and-forth,” senior back Dani Batze said. “Honestly made us defend a lot more than we wanted to which is hard.”

Temple never found success on offense and finished with just three shots on goal for the game. Junior midfielder/forward Claire Thomas recorded two shots with only one going on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Cristina Carotenuto recorded four saves on the day as she kept the Owls within striking distance for the whole game.

The Owls are looking to find more confidence on offense and produce with the opportunities they create, said graduate student midfielder Veronika Novakova.

“We need to go more forward and feel more confident because I feel we struggle between our midfield and forward connection,” Novakova added. “I think we need to believe in ourselves that we are able to go and actually shoot and score like we did yesterday.”

The Owls will play Liberty University (3-0-0, 2-0-0 Big East Conference) on Saturday at 12 p.m at home.

