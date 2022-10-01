Owls lose to Mustangs for third straight loss

Temple University Men’s Soccer (2-5-2, 0-3 American Athletic Conference) lost to Southern Methodist University (6-2-1, 2-1 AAC) 4-1 on Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas. It is the third consecutive loss for the Owls, who remain winless in conference play. Despite generating 11 shots, the Owls could not get past the Mustangs’ back line on any attempt.

KEY PLAYS

Within the first minute of the game, Owls’ senior forward Chaim Roserie and senior forward Yann Kouemi delivered shots that were both saved by Mustangs’ senior goalkeeper Bram Kaarsgaren .

and senior forward delivered shots that were both saved by Mustangs’ senior goalkeeper . SMU got on the board with a shot to the top right corner from freshman forward Fredrik Skilberg in the 16th minute.

in the 16th minute. Skilberg added two more goals in the 25th minute to earn a hat-trick and push the Mustangs’ lead to three.

After a foul in the box, Mustangs graduate midfielder Knut Ahlander scored from right in front of the goal to make it 4-0.

scored from right in front of the goal to make it 4-0. In the 83rd minute, Owls’ freshman midfielder Rocco Häufglöckner found Kouemi, putting Temple on the board.

THE NUMBERS

Junior goalkeeper Eoin Gawronski recorded five saves in his first game back from an undisclosed lower body injury.

recorded five saves in his first game back from an undisclosed lower body injury. Kaarsgaren had seven saves for the Mustangs.

There were five yellow cards between the two teams, two coming from the Owls.

Eight of the Owls’ 11 shots came on goal, but the Mustangs’ defensive back line shut down each scoring chance.

WORDS FROM THE COACH

“The game was decided by two 10-minute periods, the first time we could’ve been two or three goals up and then the second period in which they did score two or three goals,” said Owls head coach Brian Rowland.

“We have to be better at finishing our chances,” Rowland said. “We also need to take better care of the ball and then defend better as a group.”

ON TAP

The Owls will look to end their losing streak when they face Florida International University (5-3, 1-1 AAC) on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.