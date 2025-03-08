Owls need East to be at her best in AAC tournament

Temple Women’s Basketball guard Tiarra East struggled for much of conference play, but the Owls will need her to score at the level she is capable of to avoid another conference tournament heartbreak.

Former Temple guard Aleah Nelson entered last season projected to be the Owls’ leading scorer but was inconsistent for much of the year, which was evident when it mattered most. During last season’s American Athletic Conference tournament, Nelson went just 4-21 from the field, scored 15 total points and had nine turnovers in Temple’s two games.

10-seed Rice bounced Temple in the semi-finals as a result.

Nelson finished second in scoring for Temple last season, trailing only guard Tiarra East, who returned for her senior season. East was expected to guide the Owls on offense but has instead experienced similar difficulties to Nelson throughout this season. East struggled to be efficient offensively during conference play but turned a corner to close out the regular season.

The guard racked up 18, 33 and 21 points in Temple’s final three games, respectively, showcasing her ability to score at a high level. The end of the regular season showed what East is capable of as a scorer and how important she is to the team. She will have to continue that performance if Temple hopes to make a run at a conference championship.

“I put in a lot of work with my trainer,” East said. “We worked on just continuing to get better at the things that I’m already good at and then sharpening up my three-point shooting and coming off ball screens.”

Being a veteran leader for Temple, East will be a key player in the postseason and has to show she is capable of shouldering that load. She can score at a high level as evidenced by her hot streak to end the season. If Temple wants to avoid last year’s heartbreak, it will need East to carry her momentum into the tournament and continue to fire on all cylinders.

East performed as expected during non-conference play, averaging 16 points per game and having multiple standout performances. She scored 28 of Temple’s 59 points in the Owls’ win against VCU on Nov. 15. She showcased the kind of scorer she is again in the Big 5 Classic Championship against Villanova on Dec. 6 when she had 26 points, with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“[East is] a very good basketball player,” said head coach Diane Richardson following Temple’s win against Villanova. “We want her to be able to do the things that we know she can do. She did that today and she’s continuing to do that each and every game, whether it’s scoring or assisting or defending.”

While East is capable of scoring 20 points per game, she was never expected to do so. Richardson runs her “equal opportunity offense,” where all five players on the court are able to score, which makes it difficult for defenses to hone in on one player.

The game plan showed its prowess this season, especially in conference play where Temple had the top-scoring offense in the AAC by averaging 70 points per game. The offensive production helped mask struggles from East for much of conference play.

East started conference action with 21 points against UAB on Dec. 29, but then her troubles really began to set in. The guard went more than a month without topping 20 points and had more games in single digits than double digits before the final three games of the season.

While the “equal opportunity offense” helped overcome East’s struggles at times, the unit as a whole also had troubles. When both parties experienced issues, it spelled doom for Temple. This was especially evident when the Owls lost four of five games in the middle of conference play.

In losses to North Texas and Tulane, East went a combined 3-29 from the field and missed all 10 three-point attempts. She had 18 points against UTSA, but failed to record a single point in the fourth quarter and Temple squandered an 11-point lead to lose its third straight game.

East’s struggles persisted as Temple began its win streak, but with a double-bye in the conference tournament on the line in the final three games, she reemerged into the spotlight.

She put up 21 points against Memphis on Feb. 25, then a career-high 33 points against Rice on Feb. 28. East scored 17 of the 33 points against Rice in the third quarter to help Temple gain control for a crucial win. In Temple’s win against Charlotte on March 4, East scored 18 points and again stepped up when it mattered with 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Owls secure a six-point win.

East will have her first opportunity to shine when the Owls open their AAC tournament on Monday afternoon against either Tulsa or the winner of Florida Atlantic and Charlotte.

“You’ll see her just really focused, that’s why I’m calling her LeBron [James,]” Richardson said. “She’s really grown this year in terms of using her voice and she understands that we expect her to be the leader and to be the face of the program. She’s pretty fierce, so she really loves the game and she’s really passionate about the game.”